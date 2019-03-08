FOX 54 previews NASCAR at Phoenix

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - NASCAR heads to ISM Raceway for the second leg of the western swing. The one mile oval at Phoenix is the first short track of the season.
Last year Stewart - Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick carried back to back wins into Phoenix, where he won.
If Harvick takes the checkers again, he would join an elite group of drivers in series history to win 10 or more races at a single track. The Busch Beer sponsored Ford Mustang driver is still looking for his first cup victory of 2019. Harvick trails points leader Joey Logano by only two points heading into Sundays race.
This race is a little hard to predict as there have been seven different race winners in as many races.
The Kyle Busch watch continues as Busch competes in both the Xfinity race on Saturday and the Cup race on Sunday. He is only three wins away from tying the record of 200 wins held by Richard Petty. The Toyota driver has won the race twice, has three poles and led 117 laps in his win during last November's playoff run.
We’ll see what happens Sunday right here on FOX 54.
