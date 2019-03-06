Fire destroys several buildings in downtown Bamberg

BAMBERG (WFXG) - A fire ripped through several buildings in downtown Bamberg Tuesday night. The call came in to the Bamberg Fire Department at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday, and fire crews from six volunteer fire departments battled the blaze on Main Street for hours into early Wednesday morning.
Facebook video shows the extent of the fire Tuesday night.
Bamberg Fire Chief Timmie Taylor said three buildings are a total loss, including an antique shop. In order to save the fourth, crews had to tear through the bricks of the building to get the fire out. No injuries were reported.
Main Street is closed Wednesday morning while crews clean up brick and debris.
There is no word on what started the fire.
