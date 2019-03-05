7 injured, home destroyed after EF-2 tornado rips through Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA (WFXG) - An EF-2 tornado ripped through Edgefield County Sunday night. The remnants, still remained Monday with trees ripped from the roots, a highway sign, knocked to the ground and several thousand power outages.
“It was quick. It was pretty, we were just praying. ‘Help us Jesus. Lord, there it is.’”
Clay Cross, who lives on Ridge Road in Merriweather, said he heard a roaring sound around 6 p.m. Then gathered his family and pet inside a closet before the power went out.
“It hit the side of the house and it felt like it moved the whole house," Cross said.
His home was one of many damaged by the storm. The Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency Director said several homes had major damage while others sustained minor damage. Seven people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries and there was one medical emergency.
“We’d been listening to the news all day but we really weren’t thinking it was going to hit us. But it did and it hit hard," said Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzy Spurgeon.
Making a path down Woodlawn and Briggs Roads, in Sportsman Corner, the southern part of the county.
Trapping people in their homes,knocking out power for thousands and toppling trees into the road.
“DOT’s been doing a lot of extra push, which is getting that debris a little bit further off the road, so the roads are safer to travel," Spurgeon said.
Now, this truck, destroyed in the storm, is tethered to this tree to keep it from falling onto his home. The home he built 30 years ago is damaged, but some valuable things remain. Most importantly, his family.
“Worldly things I can replace. Thank and praise the lord I still got my family with me. Sure do," said Cross, with tears in his eyes.
The Red Cross opened a shelter in North Augusta for people impacted by the storms Sunday night but its since closed. CLICK HERE if you need assistance.
