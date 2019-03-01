Local woman honored as first African-American full professor of urology and the first female urologist in the U.S. Army

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Augusta University and the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center honored Dr. Bobbilynn Hawkins as she retired Thursday. Dr. Hawkins is the nation’s first African-American full professor of urology and the first female urologist in the United States Army.
She spent over 20 years in the military and 10 years at Augusta University.
“Well, my father was retired military colonel and I knew that the field was opening and that if I worked hard, I could do it,” said Hawkins.
Dr. Hawkins said she will stay in the area and spend her time volunteering in the community.
