Jailer fired after mistaken release of inmate

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A jail officer at the Hill Finklea detention center has been fired after officials say he mistakenly released an inmate.
The inmate, 34-year old Mario Tinajero-Baeza, was being held at the jail on a fugitive drug warrant from Florence County.
Surveillance video shows Tinajero-Baeza walking out of the jail about 8:30 Tuesday morning.
Jail officials say it happened moments before Tinajero-Baeza was supposed to be picked up by Florence County deputies.
“He walked out right behind the plumber,” Jail Administrator Randy Demory said Friday. “At the same time the plumber was leaving the building out this entrance, exit behind us, and so this inmate took the opportunity and the lapse of attention that should have been given and walked out the door.”
Demory says the jail officer responsible for the mistaken release has been with the sheriff’s office for more than three years and has had no prior issues.
“We considered it to be gross incompetence and so he was let go,” Demory said. “It was almost a situation that you could consider a mistaken release because he was staged ready to be released but we shouldn’t have released him on his own. He should have been released to another jurisdiction.”
Tinajero-Baeza surrendered to the sheriff’s office on Wednesday night.
Demory says the inmate was not handcuffed when he walked out of the jail.
He says handcuffing has always been at the discretion of the officers.
“We changed the policy yesterday so that the officers no longer have the discretion to leave somebody standing around here without handcuffs on,” Demory said.
Demory also says the gate Tinajero-Baeza walked through was not designed to automatically close.
He says it will be adjusted to do that. Tinajero-Baeza has been charged with escape.
A judge set his bond at $75,000 on the escape charge.
