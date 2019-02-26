Corps extends public comment period on proposed lock and dam plan

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that they have added an additional 30 days to the comment period for their proposal to replace the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam with a rock weir. The comment period, which began on Feb. 16, will now be extended until Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019, at 4:00 p.m.
The Corps of Engineers has recommended adding a rock weir to the Savannah River and removing the lock and dam in order to comply with the Endangered Species Act. To meet the law’s requirement, the Corps must give the endangered shortnose sturgeon access to former spawning grounds above the lock and dam.
The draft recommended plan provides for the highest probability to successfully pass fish while not inducing flooding.
Col. Daniel Hibner, Commander of the Savannah District, explained: “Part of my decision to grant a 30-day extension was to accommodate requests from local and federal officials. But another big part of the decision was prompted from my engagements and personal assessments with residents in their backyards in Augusta and North Augusta during the simulation exercise. While we are steadfast in our commitment to meeting our legal requirements under the Endangered Species Act, there is understandably a tremendous amount of public interest. We want to make sure everyone with an interest in the fish passage project has ample time to understand and provide comment on this extremely important mitigation project.”
The New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam opened in 1937 to aid river commerce on the Savannah River between Augusta and Savannah. Regular commercial traffic on the Savannah River ended in 1979.
The recommended plan would bring the project into compliance with the ESA. The Corps’ recommended plan will allow fish to access spawning areas closed since the lock and dam opened. It will also maintain a pool along Augusta’s riverfront.
The public can submit comments two ways:
• By mail: Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Planning Division, ATTN: Ms. Robin Armetta (PM-P), 100 West Oglethorpe Avenue, Savannah, Georgia 31401-3604
• By email: CESAS-PD@usace.army.mil
In addition, the Corps will provide a means for the public to submit verbal comments for the record during an interactive workshop on March 6, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., at the Augusta Marriott (at the Convention Center), Two Tenth Street, in Augusta, Georgia. The event will be held in the Lamar Room.
