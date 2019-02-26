Corps extends public comment period on proposed lock and dam plan

Col. Daniel Hibner, Commander of the Savannah District, explained: “Part of my decision to grant a 30-day extension was to accommodate requests from local and federal officials. But another big part of the decision was prompted from my engagements and personal assessments with residents in their backyards in Augusta and North Augusta during the simulation exercise. While we are steadfast in our commitment to meeting our legal requirements under the Endangered Species Act, there is understandably a tremendous amount of public interest. We want to make sure everyone with an interest in the fish passage project has ample time to understand and provide comment on this extremely important mitigation project.”