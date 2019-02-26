Commission votes unanimously to replace wiring at Fleming Athletic Complex

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Commission has voted unanimously to replace the electrical wiring and lighting at Fleming Athletic Complex.
Back in October 2018, 12-year-old Melquan Robinson was electrocuted by a fence while playing football at Fleming Athletic Complex. Since his death, the community has grieved and begun the healing process, remembering the life of young Melquan.
As time went on, it was discovered that Melquan wasn’t the only person to encounter unsafe conditions at the park. Crystal Underwood, a local woman, spoke out months after Melquan’s death, recalling her story of being electrocuted at the park.
Safety at the park has been at the top of the community’s mind since Melquan’s death. The County has even held town hall meetings to discuss safety at local parks.
