Aiken man arrested for sexual conduct with underage girls

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken man has been arrested after investigators say he coerced 2 underage girls into sending him naked photos through social media.
Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Hogan was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with 5 counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 5 charges of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and 4 counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual exploitation of a child. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says these charges are from 2 separate cases: 1 involving a 13-year-old girl and the other involving an 11-year-old girl.
In an incident report from September 2018, a member of one girl’s family says he was told by a family friend that she had been having sex with Hogan for at least a month. Text messages and chat logs on the victim’s Snapchat account detailing one of these sexual encounters back up these claims. In another incident report from December, investigators were called to a doctor’s office to speak with an underage victim about harassing sexual messages from Hogan. The victim told deputies she had not been sexually active with Hogan and had not seen him in months. She told investigators she’d met him at a friend’s house. It’s not clear if the victims from these two incident reports are the same person.
Warrants issued for Hogan’s arrest allege that he messaged the 11 and 13-year-old victims through Facebook Messenger and coerced them into sending him naked photos of themselves, saying “I wanna see u both bare skin” and “I wanna see sum booty.” Hogan allegedly offered one of the girls money and marijuana. Other warrants claim Hogan had sex and oral sex with both victims.
Hogan is being held without bond at the Aiken County Detention Center.
Sheriff Michael Hunt is urging parents to safeguard their children from those that would prey on them.
