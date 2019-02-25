Aiken man arrested for sexual conduct with underage girls

In an incident report from September 2018, a member of one girl’s family says he was told by a family friend that she had been having sex with Hogan for at least a month. Text messages and chat logs on the victim’s Snapchat account detailing one of these sexual encounters back up these claims. In another incident report from December, investigators were called to a doctor’s office to speak with an underage victim about harassing sexual messages from Hogan. The victim told deputies she had not been sexually active with Hogan and had not seen him in months. She told investigators she’d met him at a friend’s house. It’s not clear if the victims from these two incident reports are the same person.