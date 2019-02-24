Cold front, rain move in Sunday morning

AUGUSTA (WFXG) - Fog and mis continue late this evening into the overnight hours of Sunday. Slightly warmer air pushes in for the morning ahead of a cold front. This front will move through starting at sunrise for our western communities, moving east through the mid morning. Severe weather is not expected but there can be some heavier rain embedded within this line of showers.
Highs top out in the lower 70s with a northwesterly breeze 15 to 20 miles per hour. Cooler air moves in late Sunday into Monday. Our commute to school and work will be chilly with temperatures near 40 at sunrise Monday morning.
Dry weather sticks around Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
