Charlie Norwood VA’s Recreation Therapy Department has lots to offer

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center’s Recreation and Creative Arts Therapy Department held an Open House Friday showcasing what they have to offer to improve quality of life and independence for veterans.
Things like yoga, mixed martial arts and music therapy. The VA’s guitar ensemble is a big part of Community Chords, which works with the Augusta Symphony.
“They have attended symphony rehearsals and have seen the symphony play. Because they wanted to know what it was like for a professional ensemble to rehearse, because they want that experience, themselves here in group and we’ve also had the guitar ensemble perform at the Miller Theater prior to a symphony concert,” said music therapist Stephen Montgomery.
They even have a therapy pet program.
