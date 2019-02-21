Reflections Art Affair, an African-American history program

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Reflections Art Affair proudly presents an African-American history program Fri, Feb. 22, 2019 12-2 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. at the Bec Plex 5595 Jefferson Davis Highway in North Augusta.
Transportation will be provided for seniors with groups of 10 or more. The cost is $10 per person which includes light refreshments.Tickets can be purchased here.
For more information, call 757-286-2824.
Watch the video above for more in a live interview with Jay Jefferies and Jackie and Robert Atkins.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.