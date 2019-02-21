Bi-Lo closing 3 local stores

CSRA (WFXG) - Southeastern Grocers has announced it will be closing 3 underperforming Bi-Lo stores in the CSRA.
In a press release, Sr. Manager of Corporate Communications Joe Caldwell says the decision did not come lightly and they acknowledge the closing of underperforming stores can be challenging to the community. The decision was reached after careful considering the closings would have on employees and customers.
These 3 stores will be closing:
- 111 Edgewood Ave., North Augusta
- 500 Fury’s Ferry Rd., Martinez
- 4480 Columbia Rd., Martinez
The process of closing the stores should take no longer than 30 days, with all 3 expected to be shuttered on or before Mar. 25, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.