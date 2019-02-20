Veterinarian says horses did suffer some neglect, but some stories floating around the community are exaggeration

Animal services and a veterinarian, Dr. Margot Boerner, are checking on the animals every day and feeding and watering them. Dr. Boerner has been coming to the farm since Thursday, Feb. 14, when she was asked to come check the welfare of the animals inside. She said when she got there, it was immediately obvious that the living conditions were poor. Upon walking the grounds and seeing everything, she said, “There was not enough hay, and there was not enough water for horses that are confined to their stalls 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and there are hygiene problems out here.” She told FOX 54 reporter Lex Juarez that based on those factors of the horses living conditions, she believed the animals suffered some neglect.