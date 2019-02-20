Georgia Senate unanimously passes Dyslexia legislation

“As Lt. Governor – and as a father to three school-aged boys – I’ll always be committed to advancing legislation that benefits Georgia’s students,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “Dyslexia impacts up to 20% of our population yet tends to be overlooked as a serious issue facing our students. SB 48 will help to detect dyslexia earlier, and at higher rates, which leads to quicker remediation and greater success in the classroom. I’m proud of the efforts of Senator P.K. Martin and the Senate as a whole.”