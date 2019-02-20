Georgia Senate unanimously passes Dyslexia legislation

ATLANTA, GA (WFXG) - The Georgia Senate passed Senate Bill 48 Wednesday which requires the State Board of Education to develop policies for identifying dyslexia in Georgia’s students. The legislation calls for the preparation of a statewide screening program for all Kindergarten students and an additional referral system targeting students in grades one through three.
“As Lt. Governor – and as a father to three school-aged boys – I’ll always be committed to advancing legislation that benefits Georgia’s students,” said Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan. “Dyslexia impacts up to 20% of our population yet tends to be overlooked as a serious issue facing our students. SB 48 will help to detect dyslexia earlier, and at higher rates, which leads to quicker remediation and greater success in the classroom. I’m proud of the efforts of Senator P.K. Martin and the Senate as a whole.”
“Georgia’s students deserve every opportunity to succeed when they are in our classrooms,” said Education Chairman P.K. Martin. “Right now, we’re not doing enough to address the challenges that dyslexia presents to nearly one out of every five students. By advancing a screening and referral system, creating a pilot program around early reading assistance programs, and increasing teacher preparedness, we’re taking important steps to help Georgia’s dyslexic students attain lasting success.”
Senate Bill 48 will now head to the Georgia House of Representatives for consideration.
