GBI investigates deadly shooting in Thompson

THOMPSON, GA (WFXG) - GBI, Thompson Police Department, and,the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a shooting investigation which occurred on Boulevard Dr. in Thomson, McDuffie County just yesterday at 5:30P.M.
At approximately 5:15P.M. Thompson officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Boulevard Dr. in reference to a person who was shot. After arriving at the scene, they found 35-year-old, Norris McCord Jr. dead inside his residence.
A preliminary investigation revealed that 27-year-old, Thompson resident, Paul Jones Jr. shot McCord inside the residence.
A criminal arrest warrant has been issued for Jones. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with any information concerning Jones’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166, GBI at 706-595-2575 or McDuffie County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 706-595-2145.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.