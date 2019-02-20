Commissioner: Inmates and more animals can help Augusta’s goat program

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A commissioner believes adding more goats and using inmates is an environmentally and economically smart way to clean more than 700 retention ponds in Richmond County. District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said it’s important to keep the ponds free of debris and overgrowth.
Last week, the engineering department proposed paying a goat herder $21,000 to oversee the animals.
District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams said he wants to save thousands of dollars by looking internally.
“We got inmates that’s sitting around. Inmates that would love to help do this particular job. We have not even scratched the surface of the things we could do if we come together but everybody waiting on everybody else and I’m sick and tired of waiting when these goats are ready to eat the vegetation all around,” said the commissioner.
Animal services reported the city currently has 17 goats.
Commissioner Williams said his colleagues can expect to see this item on the agenda - again - next week.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.