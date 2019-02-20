Augusta Public Transit has 45 days to create plan for installing bus shelters, signage

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Augusta’s Public Transportation Department has a little more than a month to come up with a comprehensive plan that addresses bus shelter and signage replacement.
It’s an issue brought up by District 9 Commissioner Marion Williams and has been the topic of conversation for weeks.
Transit Manager Sharon Dottery presented the council with a list of 18 bus stops without shelters in commission.
Council members discussed using $100,000 in SPLOST funds to put up 10 within the next few months.
“Hopefully we can start off with these 10 and get 20, 30 more, as many as we need. There’s money available. What bothers me is we’ve been talking about this for probably 2 years now. If we can get the pads put down so we can put the bus shelter on those. Even if we can’t hold but 5 or 6 people in there, it’s better than nothing," said Commissioner Williams.
“They gave us a list of their priority bus stops so we’ve already assisted them in figuring out what needs to be done at each one of those bus stops to put in the pad for the shelter, any sidewalk that would be necessary, handicap ramps that would need to be installed to make sure they’re ADA accessible," said Assistant Director of Traffic John Ussery.
The transit manager said engineering, compliance and IT departments had already been working with them on this project for months.
There is $630,000 of SPLOST funding designated for bus shelters and signage upgrades.
