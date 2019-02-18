Puppy shot in face moved to temporary home to recover after surgery

HAMPTON CO, SC (WTOC) -A puppy in Hampton County that lost both of his eyes but survived being shot point blank is recovering at a temporary home.
Desi the dog was found along Wild Turkey Road on Febuary 5th with shotgun pellets in his eyes. Animal control and a local vet helped stabilize him. A shelter in Bamberg, South Carolina took him in and got him to a veternarian optomologist who did the surgery. The shelter director says Desi is with people who can help him adjust.
“She has experience working with blind dogs before,” the director said of the person caring for Desi. “So she’s teaching him things he needs to know.”
Ruthie Rush of Mama’s Animal Shelter says they hope Desi gets a permanent home later down the road, but it will be after a careful screening process to get the right situation for him. The shelter continues to offer a reward for information in that shooting.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.