Local bar responds to backlash after not letting shooting victim inside

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - One local bar is getting backlash for their actions following a shooting downtown over the weekend. The Loft, located just down the street from where the shooting happened, is where the victim ran after being shot.
Employees were cleaning up after closing and heard the shots while taking the trash out. They immediately went back inside and called 911. As the bar was already closed, the doors were locked. Shortly after the employees called 911, a man who is now known as the victim, started banging on the front door trying to get inside.
The employees did not let the man in, and now people on social media are calling them heartless and cruel, among other things. Adrian Estrada, co-owner of the Loft, stands by his employees decision. He said, “They did what any smart person would do. They limited the danger, they put safety first and they took care of themselves. I would expect any family or person to do the same.”
Estrada said it is not fair for people to put responsibility on the bar for a situation they had nothing to do with. He also added that the 911 dispatcher told employees to keep the door locked and not let anyone in the building.
A statement from Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Clayton said, “If there is pandemonium or chaos going on outside, it would be ill-advised to open their doors, especially after hearing the gunshots.” The sheriff’s office also added that there has not been a major shooting downtown since the summer of 2016.
