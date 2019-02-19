Aiken man arrested on child pornography charges

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - An Aiken man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
According to Attorney General Alan Wilson, 61-year-old Tracy Lee Smith was arrested Monday, Feb. 18, and charged with over 2 dozen counts related to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Smith is charged with 11 counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 14 counts of 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each charge.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
