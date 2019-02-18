Investigators: 25-year-old injured when bullets fly during argument on Broad Street

Richmond County Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said the incident involved two men were shooting at each other. He said there have been no arrests at this time. Chief Deputy Clayton said safety is a top priority for the business district. “We have a very high visibility downtown and we put the majority of our resources in Zone 1, which is the downtown corridor. We’ve also established a SMRT Unit (Strategic Management Response Team) downtown, which is an additional six deputies assigned to it, and an additional four community service officers. Those officers have specialized functions and are dedicated to the business corridor. They can often been seen on foot, in golf carts, on bikes and in cars. Additionally, the sheriff just got approved to get four more community service officers this year, the sheriff’s office is in the process of hiring."