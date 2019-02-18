Investigators: 25-year-old injured when bullets fly during argument on Broad Street

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the hunt for a man they say shot and injured another man early Sunday morning. It happened on Broad St. just before 2 a.m.
The sheriff’s office says the victim was an innocent bystander. That victim, a 25-year-old man, was shot in his left foot. He told deputies he and his friends were walking away from the Knuckle Sandwich restaurant when they walked towards a group of people arguing.
FOX 54 talked to a woman who says she called 911 moments after watching a man from that disorderly group walk to his car. She said she thought the argument was over. “But instead the guy walked back over to the crowd of people and pulled the gun out and started shooting and that’s when me and my friends took off and hid. We were so scared."
Richmond County Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton said the incident involved two men were shooting at each other. He said there have been no arrests at this time. Chief Deputy Clayton said safety is a top priority for the business district. “We have a very high visibility downtown and we put the majority of our resources in Zone 1, which is the downtown corridor. We’ve also established a SMRT Unit (Strategic Management Response Team) downtown, which is an additional six deputies assigned to it, and an additional four community service officers. Those officers have specialized functions and are dedicated to the business corridor. They can often been seen on foot, in golf carts, on bikes and in cars. Additionally, the sheriff just got approved to get four more community service officers this year, the sheriff’s office is in the process of hiring."
He said the sheriff’s office has had a lot of good feedback from the business owners that like the SMRT Unit and community service officers that work in their area. In addition to those resources, Clayton said the sheriff’s office’s Riverfront precinct has 60 deputies within 2 different zones perpetually coming and going. He added that there hasn’t been a major shooting downtown Augusta in 5 years (July 4, 2016).
The victim was taken to University Hospital, where he told FOX 54 he received stitches. He said he is recovering from that night.
