Heart and Sole 5K Walk/Run to support Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The 13th annual Heart and Sole 5K Walk/Run is set for Saturday, Mar 2, 2019 at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.
The event benefits the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and draws more than 1,000 participates each year.
According to the organizers, Heart and Sole, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Heart and Sole Inc. supports the following departments of the Children’s Hospital of Georgia in financial donations: Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU), Childlife Specialist (including Camp Strong Heart), Pediatric Cardiology, and General Surgery.
Gerald Jones Auto Group of Augusta is the exclusive Diamond Heart Sponsor of the Heart and Sole 5K Walk/Run.
For more information and to sign up for the walk/run, click here.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.