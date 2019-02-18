CCSO: “No law has been broken” in alleged Grovetown animal neglect

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 54 reporter Lex Juarez that just before the weekend, an investigation was conducted and neighbors confirmed that the animals were getting fed and watered every day. Major Steve Morris with CCSO also said that a veterinarian checked the conditions, saying there was no abuse or neglect, despite what concerned citizens are saying. Pondy, who has been following this and has been on the farm to see the horses, said, “If you look at the top of the horses, their top lines are sunken in, hips showing. Their back and vertebras and ribs are all showing. Their necks are shallow. Instead of being thick and fat and round, they’re upside down and shallow. So, that’s the condition of most of the horses that you can not see, because the buildings are blocking your view.”