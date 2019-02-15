What doctors say about Hepatitis A outbreaks

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -
Have you been feeling uneasy or afraid about dinning out after the recent Hepatitis A outbreaks in the area? Doctor’s Hospital believes there is no need to be afraid but instead be cautious by taking precautions.
According to health experts the period between exposure of Hepatitis A and the appearance of symptoms is about a month. When an infected person starts showing symptoms it is important to get to a doctor right away, do not wait for an appointment instead go to the emergency room.
Usually when people have jaundice, which is the yellowing of the eyes and skin, is when they start to feel better. However, it is also the time they are highly contagious for up to a week.
Doctor Sunil Lal at Doctor’s Hospital has not seen a lot of Hepatitis A outbreaks like the recent ones in Aiken, SC. However he says exposure to the disease in restaurants is the way it typically happens. He believes it is critical for people who are handling food to wash their hands appropriately because it is transmitted by fecal oral route in most cases.
“I think if it continues to grow then certainly it can spread further. Therefore, I think they need to try to contain this sooner rather than later. Having precautions and vaccinating those that need to be vaccinated. And treating those patients that have substantial risk factors, particularly your elderly and patients that have substantial diseases, or other liver diseases,” explains Doctor Lal. As far as treatment, Doctor Lal says that majority of people are generally able to fight the disease on their own.
As Dr. Lal suggested, the local government and regulation is already during their part and taking the steps to get the spreading of the disease under control by offering free Hepatitis A vaccine.
