Savannah Riverkeeper urges people to take advantage of comment period for Corps lock and dam proposal

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Friday marked the start of a 30-day public comment period on the Army Corps of Engineers recommended plan to remove the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam and replace it with a rock weir.
Tonya Bonitatibus, executive director of Savannah Riverkeeper, says: “Clearly this level is a little bit too low. I don’t think this is the appropriate alternative. This is what we expected actually was that the Corps’ alternative was one that didn’t meet the needs of our community and that we needed to be able to respond in an educated way. You need to comment and let them understand exactly what your impacts are. What is extremely important in this process is that you don’t just express your anger, that you express facts. You want your evidence of the impacts in one area and then your thoughts on the future kind of in a separate component.”
Bonitatibus continued her call for local leaders to act.
“This is an ongoing engineering process and adapting that process is super important,” said Bonitatibus.
Augusta District 7 Commissioner Sean Frantom agreed.
“We gotta save the pool,” said Frantom. “If we get recreation, great, but if we don’t, we can look at that in other areas and that’s what the focus is saving the pool.”
Bonitatibus believed whitewater is a better solution.
“There is no whitewater associated with this,” explained Bonitatibus about the Corps’ current recommendation. “In fact, if whitewater was associated with it, the pool would be kept higher which is part of our reason for wanting it the entire time.”
On Tuesday, the Commission is set to vote on a proposal to pay McLaughlin Whitewater Design Group $75,000 to further look into the issue.
