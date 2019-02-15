Rapper ’21 Savage’ booked into Liberty County Jail

LIBERTY COUNTY, GA (WTOC) - Rapper, “21 Savage,” whose real name is Shayaa Joseph, was booked into the Liberty County Jail Friday morning.
Joseph was booked on theft by deception and released on his own recognizance.
Deputies say the arrest stemmed from an incident in 2016 when Savage entered into an agreement to do a concert in Liberty County, but the concert never happened, and a warrant for theft by deception was issued against him. After finding out about the warrant, Savage’s attorney’s contacted the sheriff’s office and made arrangements for the rapper to surrender himself.
“From what I’m gathering, he’s trying to face the past and what he’s done in the past, and get those things rectified and move on with life. I’m for a young man who’s trying to help himself,” said Sheriff Steve Sikes, Liberty County.
The rapper has been in the spotlight lately after he was arrested earlier this month by immigration officials in Atlanta.
