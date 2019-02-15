$100,000 raised in 2019 Horizon Foundation Raffle

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - February is American Heart Month. Dr. Mac Bowman set up shop here at Mercedes Benz of Augusta and checked Harriet Gray’s vital signs.
“Everybody should go get checked somewhere because tomorrow’s not promised to you," Gray told FOX 54′s Jasmine Anderson.
He found issues with her cholesterol.
“Maybe that’s why I was feeling a little uneasy in the past couple of days, you know, because of what he mentioned to me that I didn’t know was going on,” said Gray.
That diagnoses was made possible by Dr. Bowman’s sold out fundraiser. People raised $100,000 dollars for his organization, Horizon Foundation.
“We don’t want the money, we want to give it away,” said CEO of Horizon Foundation De Pierce.
It’ll go towards organizations like the YMCA’s A Place to Dream and more.
“500 kids in this area sleep on the floor every night. So, with that, proceeds from this goes to that [A Place to Dream], also the child advocacy program that’s in Augusta, the Boys & Girls Club and also, now we’re helping out veterans," explained Pierce.
The Augusta Rotary Club partnered with the foundation for the first year and helped sell 1,000 tickets at $100 each.
“Our club stepped up. We had over 120 members agree to buy and sell tickets and it’s the first time we’ve ever done anything like this,”
Their efforts helped the event sell out for the first time ever.
And one lucky ticket holder, Faye Hargrove, won a brand new 2019 Mercedes-Benz.
FOX 54 is a proud partner with Mercedes Benz of Augusta - and many of the organizations this fundraiser is helping.
