Investigators searching for man and woman in Valentine’s night assault

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man and woman wanted in connection to an assault in Downtown Augusta Valentine’s Day.
According to the sheriff’s office, the people pictured in this article were involved in an altercation near the corner of Eighth St. and Broad St. The man is 6-feet-tall, around 220-250 lbs. with blonde or white hair. The woman is 5-feet-6-inches tall, 165-185 lbs. with blonde hair.
If you are able to identify these subjects, please contact Inv. Caleb Lee at 706-821-1096 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
