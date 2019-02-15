Columbia County mobile home catches fire

GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) - A mobile home in Columbia County caught on fire on Eisen View Dr. in Grovetown, according to the fire department.
Columbia County Fire officials were on the scene to put the fire out. The homeowner was not home when the fire broke out according to neighbors.
The Columbia County Fire Chief told FOX 54 that the mobile home’s old condition is causing trouble for fire officials, taking them longer to put out hot spots on the house’s roof.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Fire crews and Georgia Power are currently monitoring the scene.
The homeowner was notified by neighbors regarding the fire to the home.
