DHEC: Don’t be afraid to eat in Downtown Aiken

Dr. Bell says there is no direct connection between Aiken Brewing Company and City Billiards. It was two people, one at each restaurant that caused the exposures. The fact that the restaurants are so close to one another and these notices came out just 1 week apart are likely coincidental. However, there are more people in the community that have been identified as infected; 10 cases going back to November 2018. DHEC is seeing an unexpected number of cases in Aiken County and is being compared to large outbreaks in other states.