Career fair highlights skilled trades to high school students

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Hundreds of high school students from across Richmond County got some hands-on experience Wednesday.
The Marion E. Barnes Career Center held a skilled trades career fair.
Students got the opportunity to visit workstations in careers such as construction, welding, and cosmetology.
They also got to talk with people in those fields about what it takes to be successful.
Jamie McCord, principal and program specialist at the Marion E. Barnes Career Center, explains: “The great thing is that these kids will actually be able to be employable as soon as they leave high school. That’s the purpose that we’re doing partnerships, dual enrollment, apprenticeships, many job shadowing opportunities that we can provide them with. We’re doing that just because we want them to be ready.”
The career center targets ninth grade students in Richmond County who are interested in pursuing a career path in a skilled trade.
