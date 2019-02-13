City of Augusta employees have new wellness center on Telfair Street

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - A major $275,000 project for the city of Augusta is now complete. The city’s old traffic engineering department, in the 500 block of Telfair Street, has been transformed into employee wellness center.
Augusta-Richmond County city administrator Janice Jackson said the city’s been looking into moving the city from a mobile home across from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Walton Way into the 2,500 square foot building on Telfair Street for about a year and a half.
Wednesday, that became reality and a ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the grand opening.
City leaders say it’s a way to help employees manage their health, productivity and it’s convenient.
“We only had certain clinic hours. If you wanted to come in for a physical, that sort of thing, the wait may have been 6 weeks or more to do that. So, now we’re able to accommodate them much more quickly,” said Jackson.
The city added a nurse practitioner and wellness coordinator to the staff. The new center has four exam rooms and accommodations for additional programs.
