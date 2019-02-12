Suspect charged in 2018 Cherokee St. murder

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) - Back in December 2018, 27-year-old Carl Boyd was shot and killed during a home invasion on Cherokee St. SE in Aiken. Now, one of the suspects is in custody.
Investigators with Aiken Public Safety has issued arrest warrants for Andrew Tyrone Harrison of Greenville, charging him with with Boyd’s murder. Harrison is incarcerated at Anderson on unrelated charges. Once those charges are handled, he’ll be brought back to Aiken. ADPS says more charges are coming.
On Dec. 20, ADPS officers were called out to 239 Cherokee St. SE for a reported shooting. Reports indicated 2 men forced their way into the home, killing Boyd in the process. Harrison was arrested nearby and held for the U.S. Marshals. An investigation determined he was one of the men involved in the home invasion. Investigators are still searching for the other suspect.
If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip by phone at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), online at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, or via the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
