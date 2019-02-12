Power outages as storms sweep across CSRA

CSRA (WFXG) - Several areas of the CSRA are without power as a line of storms moves across the area.
The outages seem to primarily be affecting SCE&G and Jefferson Energy Cooperative customers. Around 2,000 people are without power in Aiken County. The major Jefferson Energy outages are in Glascock (almost 600), Jefferson (over 400), and Waren County (nearly 200).
You can track and report outages using your electric company’s outage maps:
