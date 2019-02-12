Newborn girl rescued from storm drain in South Africa

DURBAN, South Africa (ECR/CNN) - Fire officials rescued a baby from a storm drain Monday.
Concerned residents heard the newborn crying. One of them climbed down the drain and saw the infant but could not reach her.
First responders dug up the area around the drain and used a hammer and chisel to break it open.
After about three hours, they were able to reach the child, who is believed to be just 1 to 3 days old.
She was flown to a hospital and appears to be in good health.
Local residents named the girl Sibanisethu, which means "our ray of light."
