South Carolina ranked as 36th worst state for single people

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - If you’re single person in South Carolina, you might be in trouble. A new survey from WalletHub has ranked South Carolina has the 36th worst state for singles!
With Valentine’s Day coming up, WalletHub looked at 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Dating Economics, 2) Dating Opportunities and 3) Romance & Fun. Within each of those categories, the state was evaluated on a point scale for things like: online-dating opportunities, openness to relationships, cyber dating safety , restaurants and nightlife per capita, median household income and more.
The study found that South Carolina ranked especially low in the "dating opportunities” category with only 34 points out of 50 possible. Low online-dating prospects, gender balance of single people and not many fun evening attractions for singles were particular reasons that the Palmetto State lost out. Florida, California and Texas scored the top spots as the best places for singles. While North Dakota, Arkansas and West Virginia took the bottom three spots.
