Paine College expected to make announcement about accreditation

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) - Paine College is hosting its 16th annual Presidential Scholarship Gala & Masked Ball Friday night. The ball is being held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resorts next to SRP Stadium in North Augusta.
Before the gala, Paine College is holding a press conference. President Jerry L. Hardee tells FOX 54 they are planning to make an announcement regarding the school’s accreditation at that press conference.
Paine College lost its accreditation but has been fighting to get it back. President Hardee has remained hopeful throughout the process.
