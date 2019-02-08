Man wanted in Richmond County for gun, tool theft

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing tools and a gun.
Thirty-three-year-old Jonathan Willing is wanted for the theft of a set of Dewalt tools and a Glock .22. The tools and gun were taken between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1. Willing is 6 feet tall and around 186 lbs.
If you have any information about this theft or know Willing’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Smith or any on-duty property crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.