Man wanted in Richmond County for gun, tool theft

By J. Bryan Randall | February 8, 2019 at 3:41 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 3:41 PM

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for stealing tools and a gun.

Thirty-three-year-old Jonathan Willing is wanted for the theft of a set of Dewalt tools and a Glock .22. The tools and gun were taken between Jan. 18 and Feb. 1. Willing is 6 feet tall and around 186 lbs.

If you have any information about this theft or know Willing’s whereabouts, please contact Inv. Smith or any on-duty property crimes investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

