BusPatrol cameras installed in Burke County Public School buses aim keep kids safe

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - In two weeks, 10 Burke County Public School buses will be equipped with a 7 camera system, powered - for free - by BusPatrol. The school system, Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Waynesboro Police Department and developer hope it will keep children safe.
Burke County’s Transportation Director said bus incidents like that happen 20 times a day. Especially on River Road near Plant Votgle, Highway 25 north and Highway 56 north.
Jaquan White was struck by a vehicle while trying to board a school bus back in 2010 and has since become an advocate for safety and enforcing bus protocol.
“When I woke up that morning, all I remember is going, getting ready for school. I was in the first grade then and ... I was crossing the road... all I remember is, I blacked out, that’s all I remember. I remember waking up in the hospital that morning," said Burke County Public Schools Transportation Director Clary Dishmond.
There’s a $250 fine If you’re caught on the bus’ camera running the stop sign. Some of that money will end up back in Burke County.
The school says it will tentatively go live on February 18.
