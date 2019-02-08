Anderson man gets over 30 years for weapons charges

Ayers admitted that between the months of Jan. 24 and Feb. 24, 2018, he constructed, and then placed, three explosive devices throughout various areas in Anderson County. On Jan. 30, 2018, a device was placed at the intersection of Travis and Martin Roads in the county which then detonated injuring one individual. Two other devices, which Ayers also placed in other locations were intercepted and rendered by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.