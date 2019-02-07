Up Fur Adoption: Sam

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Aiken County Animal Shelter Adoptions Coordinator, Hillary Clark-Kulis appeared today to talk with us about the latest puppy up for adoption.
Sam is a three-year-old little puppy looking to find a nice family to call home. He loves interacting with kids and adults as well as riding in cars.
Kulis said that Sam first appeared at the shelter after being struck by a car knocking out only a few of his teeth.
“We have phenomenal pets they are wonderful dogs,” Kulis said. “Just because they are lost doesn’t mean they are bad dogs.”
In order to adopt from the Aiken County Animal Shelter you must have a valid I.D. along with thirty-five dollars for the application fee.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.