Burke County moving forward with animal control plans

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Burke County’s animal control plan should be finalized and put to action in the coming months, according to the County Administrator. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, the Board of Commissioners held their third discussion of the brand new plan written out by the most recent person appointed as the head of animal services.
The board has spent over four total hours discussing the proposal line-by-line in order to make sure everything made sense for the county. They say it is important to take the time to have a solid foundation before moving forward with fixing the animal control issue in the county. Allen DeLaigle, Chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said, “We’ve got a lot of people that want to talk to us and give us direction, and we’re open to all advice we can get from the public.”
There will be at least two more meetings to discuss the animal control proposal. Community members are welcome at the board meetings to listen and express concerns before it is finalized.
To read a copy of the proposal as it stands currently, click here, and then click on “proposed regulation."
