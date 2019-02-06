Burke County moving forward with animal control plans

The board has spent over four total hours discussing the proposal line-by-line in order to make sure everything made sense for the county. They say it is important to take the time to have a solid foundation before moving forward with fixing the animal control issue in the county. Allen DeLaigle, Chairman of the Burke County Board of Commissioners, said, “We’ve got a lot of people that want to talk to us and give us direction, and we’re open to all advice we can get from the public.”