Remains found in Bamberg Co. identified as missing Beufort Co. teen

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC (WFXG) - Human remains found earlier this year in Bamberg County have been identified as a missing teenager from Beaufort County.
On Jan. 22, linemen working off of Hwy. 78 in Bamberg County discovered human remains in nearby brush. They reported the discovery to the Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and SLED investigators processed the scene and sent the remains to Newberry for an autopsy.
It was discovered through DNA evidence that the body was eighteen-year-old Malik Spencer, who had been missing from Lobeco, SC for over a month. He was reported missing by family members on Dec. 18. His vehicle was found abandoned on St. Helena Island on Dec. 21.
The investigation into Spencer’s murder is now a joint operation between SLED and other agencies. They are asking for anyone with information about the crime to contact Inv. Brian Abell at 843-255-3436 or CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
