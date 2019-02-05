Farmhaus Owner accused of discrimination

Enevoldsen said her owner came in a week later and took her to the back office to ask why she was wearing a hijab. She said, “From there he let me know it was such a shame that I was such a good employee, because he couldn’t have someone like me representing his company. He couldn’t have a Muslim representing his company.” She says Wight threatened to make her work in the back so no one would see her, but ended up harassing her while she was working in the months to come. She explained, “Managers felt the need to warn me any time Sean came in the building, so I could go stand my post and look as perfect as possible.”