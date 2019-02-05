Farmhaus Owner accused of discrimination

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A local woman is speaking out after she says she experienced workplace discrimination for wearing her hijab. The Council on American-Islamic Relations in Georgia is representing her and held a press conference Monday afternoon to discuss what she says happened and explain the steps moving forward.
Lacey Enevoldsen started working at Farmhaus Burgers in May 2017. Last summer, after recently becoming a Muslim, she started wearing her hijab to work. That’s when she says her experience at Farmhaus took a turn for the worst. “All the precursors to this, all the work I had done and validation I had been given really didn’t mean anything now that this scarf was on my head,” she said.
Enevoldsen said within her first year as an employee, she worked her way up from a food runner to the head cashier. She said when she started practicing Islam, coworkers warned her that her boss, Sean Wight, would not like that. She said she asked the co-owner, Wight’s wife, about it, and emailed pictures with different headwrap styles so they could decide the best option for the uniform. She said she never got a response. “When I didn’t receive one, I knew it was in my constitutional rights to wear one anyways, so I began wearing just a black headwrap to work.”
Enevoldsen said her owner came in a week later and took her to the back office to ask why she was wearing a hijab. She said, “From there he let me know it was such a shame that I was such a good employee, because he couldn’t have someone like me representing his company. He couldn’t have a Muslim representing his company.” She says Wight threatened to make her work in the back so no one would see her, but ended up harassing her while she was working in the months to come. She explained, “Managers felt the need to warn me any time Sean came in the building, so I could go stand my post and look as perfect as possible.”
FOX 54 reached out to Wight for a statement. You can read it below:
By the end of the summer, Enevoldsen said it was too much for her, and she quit her job. She said, “As much as I loved the establishment and I loved the guests, I did end up leaving. It was a relief that was finally off my shoulders.”
CAIR has filed a discrimination complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Center. They have also reached out to Wight in hopes of getting an apology and moving forward. Enevoldsen currently holds a managerial position at a different local restaurant, where she says she feels comfortable wearing her hijab.
