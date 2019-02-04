Congressman Rick Allen visits cyber academy

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Congressman Rick Allen was in Augusta Monday to tour the Cyber Academy of Excellence. The academy prepares Richmond County middle and high school students for jobs in cybersecurity.
160 students worked toward technical certificates and earned college credits through a partnership with Augusta Technical College. Allen said the Academy is vital with the cyber boom in the CSRA.
“One of the things I realized when I was assigned to the education and labor committee, there was a tremendous disconnect between the business community and the education community," said Allen. "We’re bringing that together.”
Several students were hired by local tech company Unisys. The Academy is working on more partnerships in the future.
February is Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education month.
