A 10 year-old boy accidentally shot in Harlem

HARLEM (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a Harlem home involving a minor this afternoon. According to deputies the call came in at 12:35 p.m.
When deputies arrived they found a 10 year-old boy with a gun shot wound to the head. They were told he was shooting guns with two other minors and two adults. The circumstances on the accidental shooting are still unclear at this time.
The boy was breathing and has been transported to the hospital.
FOX 54 is on the scene of this developing story.
