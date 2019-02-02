Burke County High School adds Narcan to nurses’ kits

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Burke County High School is joining schools nationwide in adding an overdose reversing drug to their nurses kits. Columbia County schools did the same in 2018.
Adapt Pharma, a company that produces the drug Narcan, recognizes how important the life-saving drug is. That’s why they offer two free doses to every high school in the country.
Even though these schools in our area haven’t had any situation where the drug is needed, nurses are saying it’s better safe than sorry.
A statement from Burke County lead school nurse Rebecca Tinsley read in part: “Narcan is just another tool in the nurses kit just like epinephrine, albuterol, and AED’s in the school. It’s just a first line of defense. So, if we have something happen in the school, we’re prepared. It’s never a waste of money if you can save a life
