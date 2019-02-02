Augusta man arrested for attempting to rape elderly woman

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta man has been arrested after investigators has he attempted to rape an elderly woman.
At around 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 20, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the 3600 block of Nassau Dr. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim who says she was taking out her trash, a man from the neighborhood came up behind her. As she was going back into her garage, she says the man wrapped his arms around her neck, choking her, and demanded she put the garage door down. She says she asked the man if he wanted money and he kept asking her to put the door down.
The victim says she started screaming and a neighbor ran over to help. The neighbor saw the man choking the victim and began screaming at him. The man, now identified as 29-year-old Roland Ralfue Simms, then fled on foot.
The victim and neighbor both told deputies they were familiar with the man and were able to give his address, but didn’t know his name. They said he approached women and children in the neighborhood all the time.
Deputies went to Simms' home and spoke with a family member, who said he matched the description of the man that attacked the victim. Simms was at the home and told deputies, but his story was inconsistent. Deputies took him back to the scene of the assault, where the victim and neighbor were able to identify him.
Simms was arrested and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center, charged with attempted rape. He also had an outstanding warrant for attempted rape.
