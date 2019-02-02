Augusta man arrested for attempting to rape elderly woman

At around 6:16 p.m. on Jan. 20, Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to the 3600 block of Nassau Dr. When they arrived, deputies spoke with the victim who says she was taking out her trash, a man from the neighborhood came up behind her. As she was going back into her garage, she says the man wrapped his arms around her neck, choking her, and demanded she put the garage door down. She says she asked the man if he wanted money and he kept asking her to put the door down.