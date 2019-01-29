Subject wanted for questioning in Augusta burglary

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a subject wanted for questioning in connection to a burglary.
The burglary happened at around 8 p.m. Jan. 26 on the 2500 block of Henry St. in Augusta. The person pictured in this article is wanted for questioning.
If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify the subject, contact Deputy Thomas Langford at 706-821-1038 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.
