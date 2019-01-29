Stolen service gun leads to arrest of Richmond County BOE police officer

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - An investigation of a stolen service gun has let to a Richmond County Board of Education officer’s arrest.
The Richmond County Board of Education Public Safety Office requested the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the theft of an officer’s service weapon. BOE Public Safety Officer Gretchen Moran reported that her duty weapon and equipment were stolen from her patrol car on Jan. 17. Moran also reported the light bar and hubcaps were stolen off her patrol car on Sept. 30, 2018.
Investigators discovered that Moran and a former Thomson Police Officer, Ashley Hunter, were allegedly involved in the sale and use of illegal drugs.
Officer Moran was arrested on Jan. 29 and charged with violation of oath of office and use of a communication device in committing a felony.
Arrest warrants for violation of oath of office and us of a communication device in committing a felony have been issued for Hunter.
